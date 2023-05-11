OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night.

According to Opelousas Police, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Leo & Larry St. just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. Noo one was injured in the incident, however, officers did recover evidence at the scene indicating several shots had been fired from a handgun.

Witnesses were interviewed at the scene and the investigation is continuing. No motive or suspect information is available at this time.

If anyone has any information related to this shooting, please contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, **TIPS on a mobile phone or the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters will remain anonymous and can receive a $2,500 cash reward.