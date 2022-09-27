OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A parent was arrested Monday for getting into a physical altercation with an Opelousas High School student on campus grounds, according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon.

Kayla Bias, 37, of Opelousas, was arrested and charged with unlawful disruption of the operation of a school and disturbing the peace by fighting.

McLendon said several fights had broken out among students and once those were handled, the officer assigned to work School Resource Duty learned that Bias had gone onto campus and engaged in a physical confrontation with a student.

She did not report to the office, which means she was not permitted to be on campus unattended, police said.

Bias was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

Disclaimer: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.