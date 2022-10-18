OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center is hoping the community will loan some family photos and artifacts to the museum for an upcoming exhibit, Free People of Color in St. Landry Parish from 1700 to present.

Today, Tuesday Oct. 18, St. Landry Parish residents are invited to bring their family artifacts to 315 N. Main St. at the Opelousas Museum. Intake will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Other arrangements can be made by calling the museum, (337)-948-2589.

Items of interest include:

family photos

family trees

emancipation documents

land deeds

The items will be in the museum’s possession for about a month for consideration, scanning, and photography purposes. The exhibit will open in late March.