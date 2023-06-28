OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — With the number of heat related patients rising at Opelousas General, staff members are sharing the most important ways to beat the heat and stay hydrated.

Dr. Rachael Tate, the Chief medical officer, said, “In the past two weeks we’ve had at least 16 cases of dehydration and heat exhaustion. We’ve actually even seen some severe sun burns coming through the E.R. because of the severe heat and sun exposure.”

As feel like temperatures reach as high as 115 degrees, Dr. Christopher Matt said dehydration cases are increasing, especially in older residents across Acadiana.

Dr. Christopher Matt, E.R. Doctor, said, “Our patient population in particular around Opelousas and Acadiana is one that’s aging, they’re elderly. And they’re on a lot of medicines. Some of those medicines involve diuretics, a type of medication that causes you to lose fluids.”

While older residents experience the increase in dehydration, younger residents working outdoors are experiencing sun burns as severe as second degree burns, resulting in visible blisters.

Dr. Matt said these burns can be common in instances when the sun’s UV index reaches over level 3, these levels have been seen throughout the workday all week.

But what steps can people take to try and prevent these harmful effects?

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“A lot of sunscreen, SPF 15 or higher is necessary,” Dr. Matt said. “Also wearing long sleeve clothing that’s light weight. Also, water, electrolyte containing substances, Pedialyte, things with salt in it. Also make sure you have a thermometer. Heat stroke by definition is when you core body temperature gets or approaches 104 degrees.”

Dr. Matt also suggests residents be mindful of their bodies and be aware of the symptoms that come with too much heat exposure.

“They can have nausea, headaches, dizziness, swelling in your legs,” Dr. Matt said. “All the way up to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”

Dr. Matt said if you or a loved one experience any of these heat related symptoms, the most important thing to do is get inside and call 9-1-1.