OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — News 10 spoke with candidates for Opelousas Mayor to learn their story, their mission, and their x-factor.

Candidate Julius Alsandor wants to focus on service and community development to make Opelousas a place families and businesses looking to join.

“I’m a lifelong resident of the city of Opelousas, and a product of the Opelousas housing authority, which I think states that all of us at some time can rise above humble beginnings. I have a love for this special place,” Alsandor said. “Address the most essential commodities, and improve our water quality. If we’re going to attract businesses, and with those businesses come, families, we have to be transformational with the services we provide to them. But also community development. Understanding that young and old alike need other resources for them to be actively involved in the growth of this city.”

Alsandor believes his experience is what sets him apart from other candidates.

“Working 10 plus years on council and my almost 4 years here in city government. I learned some dos and don’ts from my predecessors. There’s always a protocol to everything we do, and that protocol doesn’t happen by the snap of our fingers, so my biggest x-factor is my experience,” Alsandor said.

The first of Alsandor’s opponents is Donald Broussard.

Donald Broussard looks to bring his leadership skills and knowledge of business to build the economy of Opelousas.

“I’m a lifelong resident of the city of Opelousas. Having attended public school here from kindergarten through 12th grade. I attended southern university and returned home to start teaching and coaching here in the St. Landry parish school system. And was given a chance to join the coaching staff at Grambling state university,” Broussard said. “I understand business, I understand working within a budget. We pledge a commitment to seeking out private and public partnerships. We want to revive this economic engine formally known as downtown.”

Broussard believes his x-factor is his plan and vision to move the city forward.

“We are the only campaign and the only candidate that is running that has a platform and a plan and a vision for the city of Opelousas going forward,” said Broussard.

The third candidate for Opelousas mayor is Charlee Renaud Lear.

Charlee Renaud Lear looks to improve infrastructure and youth activities across Opelousas.

“I’m a lifelong resident of Opelousas, attended all public schools in Opelousas then went on to LSU to get a bachelor’s in elementary education. Then went on to get a law degree from Southern University. I did sign up for the united states army reserves, I’m a jag officer ranked as captain. I’m also a public defender here in St. Landry parish,” said Lear.

Lear added, “Moving forward we want to aggressively seek funding at the state and federal level to improve our infrastructure. We’re in pretty bad shape, we have several bridges out, tons of water leaks, and roads in disrepair. We also want to bolster our youth activities as far as stim is concerned, anything else we think they’ll be interested in we want to provide that for them and give them an outlet for all that creativity and energy.”

Lear believes her life experience is her greatest advantage.

“I am the only one currently in the united states army reserves. I am the only attorney running at this time. And I am the only female running. I think those three give me an edge,” Lear said.

The fourth candidate for mayor of Opelousas is Matthew LaDay.

Matthew LaDay looks to focus on community involvement and economic development.

“I’m a former naval officer in the medical service corps, also I’m a licensed nursing home administrator. I have a master’s degree in a cooperative program between southern and LSU. Also a graduate of Opelousas catholic, state champion,” LaDsay said.

LaDay added, “First thing I’d do is get a good transition team, so we can get ideas from the locals. My door would be always open, I’m approachable. If I’d win you can always come to talk to me. We need economic development, support the businesses that are here, but also try to recruit other businesses to come to Opelousas.”

LaDay said seeing Opelousas through the years and knowing its potential is his x-factor.

“I was here when Opelousas was not ‘Opelousas.’ So I think by me being here, seeing what Opelousas was then and how it is now, I think that’s what sets me apart,” LaDay said.

All four candidates are anxious to see the community cast their votes on November 8th.