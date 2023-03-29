OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police report a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the city limits Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a report of gun shots in the 1300 block of Parkview Drive just after 8 p.m. Authorities said a male victim had left the scene to seek medical attention. Officers later learned that the victim was being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries to his lower leg.

Authorities said the victim told them that a dark-colored vehicle approached his home and several occupants in that vehicle began firing in his direction. A motive for the shooting has yet to be determined. This investigation ongoing, and no other information is available at this time.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile app.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.