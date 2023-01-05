OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man has turned himself in after allegedly defacing a public monument at the Opelousas Courthouse, according to the St. Landry Parish Government.

Don Leger, 66, of Opelousas, turn himself into the St. Landry Parish Jail after a warrant was issued on the allegations.

According to the St. Landry Parish Government, Parish President Jessie Bellard was informed that someone had defaced the confederate monument on the courthouse square on Jan. 2. Parish Government also said that the monument had previously been scheduled to be transported to another location in the coming weeks.

After reviewing security cameras, it was shown that a truck arrived on the courthouse square during the early hours of Jan. 2. The suspect then attempted to pull the monument down with a rope attached to their truck.

After failing, the suspect later returned to deface the monument with black paint, according to the St. Landry Parish Government.

The same day, Jessie Bellard made a plea on Facebook to help locate the owner of the truck. After an anonymous call identified the truck, which still had a rope attached to it, the Opelousas Police Department (OPD) was notified of the identity of the suspect.

A warrant was then issued for Leger, who later turned himself in on Jan. 5 and was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail, according to the St. Landry Parish Government.

Parish Government also said the monument was donated to a separate organization, who stated that they plan to press charges against Leger.

The monument is set to be moved to its new location at Camp Moore Confederate Cemetery and Museum around Kentwood, LA, according to the St. Landry Parish Government.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.