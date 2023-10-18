OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of first degree rape, authorities said.
Lee R. Jackson, 55, of Opelousas was convicted Sept. 28 of one count of rape of a child under 13 years of age and two counts of molesting a juvenile, both in 2018. He was sentenced to life in prison for the rape charge and a total of 70 years for the molestation charges, according to St. Landry District Attorney Chad Pitre.
The sentence was handed down Wednesday by 27th Judicial District Court Judge Gregory Doucet.
