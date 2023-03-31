OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man has been sentenced to over four years in prison after selling fentanyl to undercover agents.

Elijah Jones, 31, was sentenced to 51 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for the distribution of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.

Jones was also ordered to pay a fine of $10,000.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that on June 25, 2021, agents working undercover negotiated a purchase of suspected heroin, which was later determined to be fentanyl, from Jones.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Agents and Jones then set up the transaction at the Cajun Fire Casino & Truck Stop in Breaux Bridge.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Jones asked agents to sit in his truck with him while they completed the heroin transaction. Jones then agreed to sell a half-ounce of heroin and began to weigh and package the narcotics.

Agents purchased and executed three different controlled buys of suspected heroin from Jones, including one at Girard Park in Lafayette.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the suspected heroin was sent to the Acadiana Crime Lab for analysis and two reports indicated that the heroin was fentanyl. The third report indicated that the substance was a mixture of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.