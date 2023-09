OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to be on the look out for a missing Opelousas man.

Nigel Allen Breaux, 26, was last seen on Aug. 28 at 130 Jude Lane in Opelousas.

Breaux is described as black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is five foot ten inches and approximately 190 pounds.

If you know the whereabouts of Nigel Allen Breaux, contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516.