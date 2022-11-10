An Opelousas man was killed Wednesday night in a head-on collision near Lawtell, police said.

Shortly after 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 190 near Frank Road in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Scott W. Edwards of Opelousas.

Police said a 2017 Toyota Camry was traveling west on U.S. 190. At the same time, a 2013 Cadillac CTS driven by Edwards was traveling east in the westbound lanes of U.S. 190. The Cadillac struck the Camry head-on in the westbound lanes.

Police said both Edwards and the driver of the Camry were unrestrained at the time of the crash. The driver of the Camry was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is unknown but toxicology samples were taken from for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 51 fatal crashes resulting in 57 deaths since the beginning of 2022.