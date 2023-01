OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man charged with the shooting death of an Abbeville man has been indicted by a grand jury.

According to St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre, a Grand Jury returned a bill of indictment on Easton Shelvin Jr. with second degree murder. The indictment stems from charges for the shooting death of Ryan’Trayvian Darby of Abbeville in October of 2022.

Easton Shelvin Jr.

Shelvin Jr. will be arraigned on Feb. 16.