ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder.

Eddie Stagg Jr., 29, of Opelousas, was found guilty on April 22 of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, according to the St. Landry Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Stagg was also convicted of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The attorney’s office said that evidence at trial revealed that Stagg killed Darrell Wheeler, Jr., as he sat in his parked vehicle and then opened fire at Cleveland Roberts, who was standing in the front yard of his home.

Stagg will be sentenced on April 27, according to the attorney’s office.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment to be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.