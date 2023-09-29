OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man faces a life behind bars after being convicted of rape and molestation charges Thursday, authorities said.

A St. Landry Parish Jury convicted Lee Jackson, 55, of Opelousas of first-degree rape which carries a mandatory penalty of life in prison. Jackson was also convicted of two counts of molestation of a juvenile under the age of thirteen, each count carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years at hard labor.

After the two-day trial it took less than an hour for the jury to return a verdict, according to the St. Landry Parish District Attorney’s Office.

District Judge Greg Doucet oversaw the trial and will sentence Jackson Oct. 18.

Latest stories