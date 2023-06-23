OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man was convicted of murdering his wife in the presence of her daughter and grandson in 2021, authorities said.

Derrick T. Hills was convicted of second degree murder of his wife, Rachelle Arceneaux. On June 23, 2021, Arceneaux was shot multiple times with an AK-47 type assault-rifle in her own home on Prudhomme Lane in Opelousas, according to District Attorney Chad Pitre, who was assisted by Assistant D.A. Alisa Gothreaux.

The jury in the 27th Judicial District Court in St. Landry Parish deliberated for just over 30 minutes before rendering the verdict, Pitre said.

“Our entire team did an exceptional job and should be congratulated,” Pitre said. “We presented sufficient evidence to the jury and won justice for the kids and grandkids of Rachelle.”

The trial featured video evidence of Hills leaving the residence with the murder weapon in his hand and fleeing in the victim’s truck. Hills fled to Alexandria after the shooting and turned himself in to Rapides Parish authorities several hours after the shooting, authorities said.

Hills is set for sentencing before District Judge Gerard Caswell on July 13. The conviction carries a sentence of mandatory life in prison without probation, parole or suspension of sentence.