ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man has been charged with human trafficking, first-degree rape, and more according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).

Kenneth Paul Rene, 42, of Opelousas, faces charges of unlawful use or access to social media (3 counts), human trafficking (6 counts), first-degree rape, sexual battery (3 counts), and oral sexual battery (3 counts).

According to SLPSO, school officials at a St. Landry Parish school reported that a student was forced to perform inappropriate acts with Rene, on Jan 21, 2021.

That same day, medical personnel at the Opelousas General Hospital South Campus reported to the Opelousas Police Department (OPD) that a juvenile patient said that Rene had allegedly been doing sexual things to her.

During the investigation, authorities learned that the sexual acts took place at Rene’s home, which is located within the city limits of Opelousas. SLPSO then forwarded the information and investigation to OPD.

OPD said that on Aug. 2, a forensic interview from the Hearts of Hope Child Advocacy Center was requested, and on Aug. 11, the forensic interview was conducted.

During the interview, it was learned that while the female juvenile was at the home of Rene, he performed explicit sexual acts on her and then would manipulate, coerce, and force her to reciprocate the acts on him.

According to authorities, the juvenile told the forensic interviewer that as she got older, Rene would give her a white powdery substance that would make her dizzy and tired. Once she woke up, she would be hurting and was told by Rene that they had fun the night before.

She also told the interviewer that the sexual abuse also occurred within the parish, outside of the city limits prior to Jan. 2021. She also said that when she said “no,” Rene would cause pain to her, SLPSO said.

Following the interview, OPD and SLPSO began a joint investigation.

A second forensic interview was conducted on Sept. 27, during which the juvenile provided more details and investigators learned about Rene’s social media accounts.

On Sept. 30, Rene was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with 3 counts of unlawful use or access to social media and on Oct. 5, Rene was charged with six counts of human trafficking. He was given a bond of $300,000.

Further investigation revealed that a second juvenile was a victim of Rene’s illegal sexual activity. According to SLPSO, the second juvenile stated that from ages 4 to 8, Rene would do inappropriate sexual acts to her, and she would have to do the same to him.

Rene was then charged with first-degree rape, three counts of sexual battery, and 3 counts of oral sexual battery. He was given at $310,000 bond.

Rene’s total bond is set at $625,000.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Hearts of Hope 24-hour Crisis Line; 337 233-7273