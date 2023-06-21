OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A 68-year-old Opelousas man was arrested on multiple charges of sexual battery to multiple victims dating back to 2004.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, a parent met with deputies on June 1 with claims their daughter was sexually abused by 68-year-old Alan Courville of Opelousas.

The juvenile, who is under 12 years of age, said that at the beginning of 2022, there were two instances where she was at Courville’s home lying on the floor half asleep and felt someone had touched her inappropriately. On the second instance, when she woke up, Courville was in the bedroom with her.

A second juvenile, who is under the age of 16, said that she was being touched inappropriately by Courville beginning at the age of 6 or 7 and it continued until the age of 10. They also stated that these incidents would occur whenever she slept at Courville’s home and the incidents would only happen at night.

Two more victims also made claims against Courville. One was inappropriately touched beginning at the age of 12 and going til they were 16 between the years of 2004 – 2008. The other victim stated that she was touched inappropriately by Courville between the ages of 14 / 15 years and ended at age 16.

When questioned by detectives, Alan Courville admitted to the claims.

Alan Courville, 68 of Opelousas, was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail on Monday and charged with 2 counts of sexual battery and 5 counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.