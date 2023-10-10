OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man has been arrested in a raid on his home that yielded over 3 pounds of marijuana and an illegally modified gun, authorities said.

Christopher Thomas Jr., 18, or Opelousas has been charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics, carrying guns in the presence of drugs, possession of a machine gun and prohibited acts.

Officers with the Opelousas Police Department’s Special Operations Division executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Houston Street on Oct. 6. Officers located illegal narcotics along with an illegally possessed firearm that had been illegally modified to fire in a fully automatic mode.

Thomas was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. Bond details were not released.

Opelousas Police asks anyone with information related to any criminal activity to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, info@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile app). Tipsters can remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.

