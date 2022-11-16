OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Sheriff’s Office arrested a man connected to a shooting back in July 2021.

Lamarc Amos, 21, of Opelousas, was arrested by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office on an attempted second degree murder charge on Nov. 14.

Amos was arrested in connection to shooting in July of 2021 where Pedro Silva had been shot on his backside on the intersection of Park and Tesson St. Before Silva left the scene to go to the hospital, he identified Amos as the shooter.

After being released from the hospital, Silva identified Amos in a photo line-up.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Amos was serving time at Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for an unrelated incident, police said.

Amos was transferred to the St. Landry Parish Jail for arrest.

His bond was set at $200,000.