OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a bank before giving the money back and waiting for police, according to the Opelousas Police Department (OPD).

The man was charged with first-degree robbery, according to OPD.

According to OPD, officers responded to St. Landry Bank, located at 132 E. Landry St. in Opelousas, around 9:40 a.m. on April 12, after it was reported that a person was demanding a teller to give him all the money.

OPD said that while the man never displayed a weapon, he had his hand in his pocket giving the impression that he may have been armed.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

OPD also said that after he was given a bag of money, then handed the money to another bank employee and requested that the police be called and that he would wait for them.

Police then arrived on the scene and arrested the 44-year-old man.

According to OPD, it was determined that he was not armed and witnesses’ accounts indicated that he might have been dealing with a mental health crisis.

The man was then transported to a medical facility and upon being cleared after an evaluation, he was transported to St. Landry Parish Jail.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.