ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man with an extensive criminal history has been arrested after allegedly selling drugs while at work, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).

Donathan Wayne Thibodeaux, 36, of Opelousas, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS (MDMA)

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (Crystal Methamphetamine)

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (“Crack” Cocaine)

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

According to SLPSO, detectives received information on Feb. 7 that Thibodeaux was selling illegal narcotics while at work in Eunice.

Agents arrived at the public parking lot where Thibodeaux’s vehicle was parked and used the department’s narcotic detection K-9 to conduct a free air space search. SLPSO said that the K-9 then alerted agents to the presence of drugs inside Thibodeaux’s vehicle.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for his vehicle and located the following:

“Crack” Cocaine (18.5 grams)

Methamphetamine (13.6 grams)

Cocaine (4.1 grams)

MDMA (62 pills)

Hydrocodone pills (10)

Marijuana (67.2 grams)

According to SLPSO, the estimated street value of the illegal narcotics in the vehicle is valued at around $4,590.

SLPSO also said that Thibodeaux has an extensive criminal history which consists of the following:

Indecent behavior with juveniles

Possession of marijuana

Contributing to delinquency of juvenile

Distribution of a schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

Engaging in a fistic encounter

Second-degree battery

Distribution of a schedule I CDS

Distribution of a schedule II CDS

Possession of a schedule III CDS

Illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17

Aggravated flight from an officer

Failure to register as a sex offender

Thibodeaux was booked into the parish jail on a $60,500 bond.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.