OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday on drug charges.

Kevin “KD” Davis, 33, was arrested Tuesday after police found two pounds of high grade marijuana and a digital scale estimated at over $19,000 while searching his vehicle.

Detectives were conducting an undercover investigation after being told that marijuana was being delivered to an unknown person.

Detectives stopped Davis’ sedan and a passenger ran as police approached the car.

Davis was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS (Marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and turning movements and required signals.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Department’s Drug Hotline at 337-948-0970 or 948-1030.