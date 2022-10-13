ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited an Opelousas man for alleged illegal possession and release of exotic apple snails into a community pond.

The incident happened Oct. 6 inside the Townsouth Neighborhood community in St. Landry Parish.

Photo: LDWF

LDWF agents say they questioned Peter Son Nguyen, 73, after a concerned homeowner contacted them about a man, she believed released apple snails into the pond.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When questioned, agents said, Nguyen admitted to possessing and releasing the snails.

Apple snails are also known to be an intermediate host to rat lungworm (Angiostrongylus cantonesis), a parasite that can infect humans through the consumption of raw or undercooked snail meat or contaminated produce, the LDWF says.

Illegal possession includes a $50 fine and illegal release carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.