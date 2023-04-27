ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) An Opelousas man accused of murdering a man outside the Anytime Fitness club has been indicted and is headed to trial.

Jason Laday was one of two people indicted Thursday by a St. Landry Parish grand jury.

Laday was indicted on one count of the second-degree murder of Harrison Bordenave and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

According to police, Laday entered the Anytime Fitness club on the morning of March 28, 2023 while the victim was there.

He was armed with a .38 revolver, police said, and following a verbal exchange shot and killed Bordenave.

Others indicted were:

Sa’davian George, 17 on one count of first degree murder of Roderick Aaron Jr who died in drive-by shooting on April 10 near Benny’s Supermarket in Opelousas.

According to police, 21 .223 caliber casings were located at the scene.