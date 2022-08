OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas hosts its Second Annual Back to School Bash.

The Back to School Bash will be held on Saturday, August 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 633 E. Landry Street, Opelousas, La. 70570. Back to school supplies will be handed out, along with the chance to win one of two tablets.

There will also be an awards ceremony at 11:30 a.m. honoring a special person.

Elbert Guillory’s America and the Guillory family Toy Drive join forces once again for the Bash.