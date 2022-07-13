OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Stacey Levier, described as the jokester of his family, was found two days ago, around 1 a.m., victim of a fatal hit-and-run. Motorists found his body near Prudhomme St. and Market St.

Levier’s family told News Ten’s Rodricka Taylor they are seeking some answers as they reminisced about their lost family member.

“He was a good person. He likes to have fun,” said Mindy Speyrer, Stacey Levier’s sister-in-law. “If he could help you, he would. He will give you his last.”

Speyrer recalls her last time seeing Levier at her home with her husband. She said she gave Levier a watch and some food. Now, the family is struggling to cope with his death.

“I woke up in the morning, and my mother-in-law was coming to knock on the window, and I just knew something was wrong, and we opened up the door, and she told me, my brother-in-law was killed,” Speyrer said.

Lauren Levier, the niece of Levier, said she was also just with her uncle.

“It is hard to describe. Like some of us are angry about it because they could have stopped. That’s all we wanted to know was what happened,” she said. “We just want to know what happened, and we need some closure. We ain’t going to stop until we get justice for him.”

The family is seeking answers most of all for Levier’s mother, who is now coping with the death of two sons after Levier’s brother was killed just two months ago.

“It’s too close to home and she just lost a son recently,” said Lauren. “All I’m saying is just to keep us in prayers. If they do know who got something to do with it or whatever, just get in contact with the Opelousas Police Department so my grandmother can have some type of peace.”

“That’s two sons,” said Speyrer. “It’s shocking, and I have never seen a family go through that much hurt at one time.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family fund Stacey Levier’s funeral.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon said officers within the department are checking surveillance cameras from the neighborhood to close the case. They have no suspects yet.

If you know anything about the hit and run, contact the Opelousas Police Department or St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS.