UPDATE 1/17/23 2:37 P.M.: Opelousas High school has been cleared and students have been dismissed.

ORIGINAL 1/17/23 2:13 P.M.: OPELOUSAS, La. (KFLY) – Opelousas High School is currently on lockdown.

According to Mary Guidry with Opelousas Police Department, Opelousas High School is on lockdown due to a call that the school received threatening to shoot school occupants.

There were resources officers on school grounds before the call was made, and more officers have responded following the call.

Triciai Fontenot, Instructional Technology Facilitator, said all students and faculty are safe and the school is in the process of contacting parents.

Fontenot asks that parents do not report to Opelousas High School during the lockdown.