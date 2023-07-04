OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — In Opelousas, filmmaker EJ Tyler said community support for his first feature film ‘Against All Odds‘ has allowed him to sit in the director’s chair once again.

“The community came out, the online sales did well. And not just that, people got to talking about it. People loved it. And I left a cliffhanger,” Tyler said.

Tyler said audiences left the movie anxious to see what was next, and he saw this as an opportunity to continue his message of the importance of reducing gun violence.

As violence in Opelousas continues, Tyler said the film will focus on a man trying to kill the film’s lead character, using this as symbolism to identify causes of youth violence.

“You start to get into the mindset of why people think like this. What’s motivating them to actually go out and do this crime,” Tyler said. “Maybe if we learn ‘Why did they do that?’ we could stop it.

With parish leaders such as St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard and the sheriff’s office taking part in the first movie, Tyler said a new addition has been made for the sequel that will bring the movie to the next level.

“I reached out to the chief, everybody calls him Twin, he is actually going to be doing a part in the movie,” Tyler said. “He’s going to be playing a role you guys aren’t accustomed to seeing the chief of police do.”

While ‘Against All Odds’ is causing people to talk about the violence in the city, Tyler said the work is far from over.

“Look where we’re at right now,” Tyler said. “The job is not done by far. You have 12 and 13 and 14-year-olds walking around with guns, so if you catch them earlier, I think you can put a dent in this.”

‘Against All Odds 2’ will be available online on July 22.

Tyler said you can use promo code AAO for 20% off and all information on where you can watch the movie can be found on ejtylerproductions.com