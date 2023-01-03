OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — In Opelousas, a family’s Christmas was saved by the heroic act of a neighbor after a fire.

Kelsey Lyons, homeowner, said, “Christmas eve, while we were at my aunt’s house eating gumbo we got a notification on our ring bell that there was someone at our front door. So as we pulled up my phone we saw Jasmine Jackson run to our door and try to kick in the door.”

The Lyons would soon realize this was no break in, Jasmine Jackson was there to help.

“When we pulled the phone up we saw the house full of smoke inside,” Lyons said. “So because she ran to our front door and tried to get inside is how we found out the house was on fire. Because when she went in the house she searched all the bedrooms and tried to make sure we were not inside.”

Thanks to Jackson’s actions, the Lyons were able to notify the fire department on the burning home. The fire resulted in a total loss of the home and many of the Lyons’ belongings. But through the ashes, came a glimmer of hope.

“When my husband got here he talked to the fire department and was like is there any chance that the back room is not on fire, all my kids gifts are in there,” Lyons said. “Next thing he knew they running out with all the gifts from the back bedroom that were our kids’ gifts. So we were still able to have Christmas the next day.”

The Lyons family is now taking steps forward, starting their next chapter with a new home.

A gofundme has been set up to help the Lyons family.