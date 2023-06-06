OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A family is searching for their missing three-year-old French Bulldog.

The French Bulldog, Louis, has been missing since May 30, according to the family.

He went missing from Jennings Rd. in Opelousas. The family believes Louis could have been picked up by someone.

According to Brooke Henry, the owner, “Louis is more than a pet he is an emotional support dog for my 14 year old son who struggles with anxiety as well as other mental health issues.”

If you have any information, please contact (337) 692-3392.