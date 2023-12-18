OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– One family is in desperate need as their six-month-old baby needs a heart transplant to survive. The family is on the wait list for the transplant but says it could take up to a year to receive a new heart.

Six-month-old Iizla Jolivette, known as baby Joy by her family, has been through several procedures since she was born. Three months after she was born, the most recent being open heart surgery, Baby Joy was airlifted to New Orleans after being told she was diagnosed with a rare heart condition called cardiomyopathy. Since then, she’s had to fight every step of the way.

“I was at home one night, and I called her dad, and I was just kind of crying, and I was like I don’t want anything to be wrong with her, but I said I strongly feel that we need to take her in”, Cristie Jolivette, Joy’s mom, said.

Jolivette said Joy was diagnosed with a rare heart condition that would require her to get a new heart.

“What she has is called cardiomyopathy,” she said. “It’s something that the sooner you detect it, the better for the child because it can be treated or managed, but whenever they’re in heart failure and its critical they need a heart transplant as soon as possible.”

Jolivette said she’s seen Joy go through so much, but said Joy has been strong and resilient through it all.

“I’ve witnessed her go through so many things,” Jolivette said. “They’ve done so many things since we were here in September. We went from Lafayette to New Orleans to Texas. Just looking at her, it always brings me back to if she can just be happy and be so joyful through all of what was done to her, I know I can be here for her.”

Jolivette urges parents to call your doctor as soon as possible if you notice anything wrong with your baby.

“If you notice your child is born and is breathing really fast, I just want to encourage someone else to say it might not be that, but we want to know early instead of wait three months into where someone is finding out that your child’s heart is a failure.”

The family has a GoFundMe set up for Baby Joy, for those interested in donating.

