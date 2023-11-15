OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Two men were found bleeding on the ground following a shooting in the Lawtell-Lewisburg area, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said, on Nov. 8, witnesses reported hearing 50 to 60 gunshots. Police saw the two injured men after arriving and noticed the victim’s 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, which was still parked in the road, had been hit with bullets. They also found blood inside of the truck.

Police discovered 9mm, .45, and .223 caliber brass casings at the location of the incident as well.

Both victims sustained none-life threatening injuries, with one who was shot and another who was cut after climbing out of the truck’s window.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Latest Posts