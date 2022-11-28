OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY)– The re-election campaign for an Opelousas councilman came to an abrupt end Monday in a St. Landry Parish courtroom.

A scheduled hearing for Councilman Floyd Ford’s qualifications for re-election ended with him resigning and withdrawing from the race, effective immediately.

The hearing was to review Councilman Ford’s ability to run after complaints about voter fraud and residency requirements were brought to the district attorney.

The hearing was set to begin; however Ford withdrew from the race and resigned his current seat.

Ford’s attorney Pride Doran says although his client will no longer serve on the council, he still intends to serve his community.

“He thought he could be of better service outside of the constraints of the scrutiny of people who didn’t want to see him serve.”

Doran says with the case settling down, his client will take the time to focus on family.

For the time being he just want to kind of take it in, get back to private life for some time, and then the sky’s the limit.”

St. Landry Parish Registrar of Voters Charlie Jagneaux says because ballots are already printed, Ford’s name will still be on the ballot, but he won’t be able to win.

“He dropped out of the runoff elections, so the winner is Ms. Rubin (Delita Rubin Broussard) automatically.”