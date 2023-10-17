OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — In Opelousas, Councilwoman Delita Broussard is looking to bring much needed improvements to the North City Park, beginning with a new walking trail to get families and friends excited to come back to the park.

Broussard says she had the goal to improve the North City Park after several announcements of renovations to the South City Park and found out about a state grant program that provides funding to build recreational walkways.

If the application is accepted, the state can provide some of their $1.5 million dollar budget to help build the trail.

“They pay the grant funding for 80% and the city is responsible for 20%. I brought it up at the council meeting, I presented the application, and going forward we’re going to work on getting the application submitted that is due July 1, 2024,” said Broussard.

As the city applies for this project, Broussard recognizes the North Park’s negative reputation with crime. However, with a little TLC and projects like this trail, Broussard says families can get excited for the park to be a happier place to be.

“People are going to be able to come out, have some groups and maybe they could walk. We might have more functions, family friendly events. I’m just excited about it and I’m excited that the people are excited about it,” said Broussard.

With the application process already underway, Broussard hopes to see the city receive its funding for the new trail in 2025.

