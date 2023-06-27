OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — In just a month and a half, the Opelousas City Marshal’s office has taken proactive law enforcement to the next level; thanks to a newly reformed highway interdiction team.

Paul Mouton, Opelousas City Marshal, said, “A lot of people called my office because we had a lot of shooting going on. They wanted us to do something, so I told my assistant to put an interdiction team together and this is what the results were.”

The interdiction team allows the marshal’s office to help law enforcement in Opelousas expand the reach for drug smugglers and wanted felons beyond the city limits and into one of the largest districts in the state.

Louis Armstrong, Assistant Chief, said, “State law says that the marshal has the same power and authority as a sheriff. If any agency needs help we will help each other, and what you see on this table is a combination of all of us working together to get this off the streets.”

Since the team was reformed six weeks ago, Mouton said there have already been over 40 felony arrests, as well as nearly 30 firearms taken off the streets.

“We’ve arrested individuals with armed robbery warrants and kidnapping warrants out of other states, as well as numerous amounts of drugs. So it’s not just a gun thing, it’s an overall violent offender,” Armstrong said.

With the team still in early formation, Armstrong hopes the results seen so far can lead to more funding for deputies and equipment.

“We are very underfunded; we don’t have a lot to work with,” Armstrong said. “I have multiple deputies that are highly trained but are reserves and come to do this and they aren’t even paid. So I do hope that these results will show the citizens as well as other elected officials in the parish that this is a one team one goal operation and if we all work together, we can combat this crime and suppress it from getting out of hand.”