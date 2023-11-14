OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Catholic School will be losing two key administrators halfway through the school year.
According to a letter from Chancellor Neil Pettit, the school’s principal, Marty Heintz, and High School Assistant Principal Kristy Guidry will be stepping down at the end of the semester.
No reason was giving for Heintz’s decision, and Pettit said Guidry “has decided to pursue other career paths.”
Elementary Assistant Principal Matt Citron will serve as interim principal until those positions are filled, Pettit said.
“I would like to thank Mrs. Heintz and Mrs. Guidry for their hard work and tremendous dedication in leading, guiding, and serving Opelousas Catholic,” Pettit said. “Let us continue to pray for both of them, our school, and our future principal.”
