(KLFY) — Louisiana State Police have arrested an Opelousas man allegedly involved in a January officer-involved shooting after it was found that he was possibly in possession of a stolen Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputy’s gun.

Leandre Guillory, 19, of Opelousas, was arrested on June 28 on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and illegal possession of a stolen firearm after forensics tests returned from the State Police’s Crime Lab, according to Troop I Public Information Officer Thomas Gossen.

On Jan. 23, Guillory was at a Lafayette nightclub when he allegedly pulled a gun on a Lafayette Police officer. The officer shot at Guillory, injuring him. Guillory then fled the scene on foot, but was captured a short while later, according to Gossen. Guillory was treated for his injuries, booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, and released on bond.

Gossen said further investigation has shown that a Glock handgun was found “along the path Guillory took while fleeing from police.” That Glock had been reported as stolen by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in December 2019 after a burglary of a deputy’s vehicle. Gossen said the Glock has been forensically matched to the weapon fired in the nightclub parking lot in January.

Using this new information, State Police obtained an arrest warrant for Guillory before locating him in Opelousas. Gossen said the case will be turned over to the Lafayette Parish District Attorney’s Office for prosecution upon the completion of the investigation.