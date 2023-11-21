Opelousas, La. (KLFY) — This past weekend’s run-off elections saw many candidates get the win they hoped for but one race in St. Landry Parish is still not settled.

The city of Opelousas Alderman District A race between John Guilbeaux and Victor Lewis ended in a tie at 224 votes apiece. St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court Charles Jagneaux says although this is a rare circumstance, it is not the first time something like this has happened in the parish.

“There was the same thing that happened in Port Barre about 25 years ago,” said Jagneaux. In a mayor’s race, they tied twice to head the regular election and they tied in the runoff election. So, they decided to flip a coin.”

Jagneaux says although a coin toss is a possibility, he does not think it will be necessary for this race. He says there will be a special election held on Dec. 16.

With a very low voter turnout this year at around just 30 percent, Jagneaux advises everyone to participate in the special election.

“This tie is a good demonstration of every vote counts,” said Jagneaux. “One more vote would have made one or the other of the candidates a victor. It’s important to everybody to go out and vote.”

