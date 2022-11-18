ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A 19-year-old from Opelousas has been arrested on several charges following an undercover investigation, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).

Christopher James Lavergne, Jr., 19, of Opelousas was arrested on the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

Illegal carrying of a weapon

Aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer (4 counts)

Battery of a police officer

Aggravated criminal damage to property

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Hit and run

Resisting an officer

Theft of a motor vehicle

Possession and handling of a machine gun

According to SLPSO, narcotics detectives were conducting an undercover investigation on Nov. 7 when they learned that Lavergne would be delivering four pounds of marijuana to an unknown person.

As detectives arrived, Lavergne revved the motor of his Dodge Hellcat Charger and drove off, almost hitting the police unit, according to SLPSO. He then drove onto Hwy 190 and stopped to allow an unknown passenger to flee the vehicle.

After a brief struggle, detectives were able to take Lavergne into custody, according to SLPSO.

Courtesy of SLPSO

During a search of his vehicle, detectives located about 4 pounds of marijuana (estimated street value of $37,740) and an AR-15-style pistol.

After further investigation, it was learned the Dodge Charger was stolen out of Shreveport, La., SLPSO said.

Lavergne was transported to St. Landry Parish Jail with a bond of $49,750.

According to SLPSO, a bond revocation hearing is set for Nov. 22.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.