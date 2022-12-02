OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are investigating the death of two women in the 1200 block of Ina Clara Dr. According to Chief Martin McLendon, officers responded to the area around 10 p.m. on Thursday night after receiving multiple reports of gunshots.

Officers found a vehicle that had been shot “by multiple rounds of gunfire” on the scene. OPD says the vehicle seems to have been parked at the time of the shooting, but both women suffered fatal injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact them at (337)-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers via the Crime Stoppers website or by using the P3 mobile App.