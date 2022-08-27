OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – After rumors of a shooting at Donald Gardner Stadium began to circulate, the Opelousas Police Department (OPD) said no shots were fired.

In a public statement, OPD said rumors of shooting began to circulate after people at the SLP jamboree began to run in panic. However, the only incident at the jamboree was a fight between juveniles.

At some point, a large group of kids ran up the bleachers towards the band. The band got down, “as if they were taking cover,” and the stadium began to panic, Chief Martin McLendon said in the public statement.

From the panic, OPD said that people believed there were gunshots fired, however, OPD clarified that there was no report of gunfire.

“There was no gunfire, no shooting, absolutely no shooting in this stadium last night. One incident took place, there was a fight between some juveniles,” McLendon said.

The juveniles involved in the fight were taken into custody, according to OPD.

You can find OPD’s full public statement on their Facebook page.