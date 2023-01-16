OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police are currently on the scene of a shooting that happened Monday evening.
The shooting happened in the 200 Blk. of Elementary Ln. around 7 p.m. where police said one adult female was shot multiple times.
She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police said the initial investigation found that the victim was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 200 Blk. of Elementary Ln. when an unknown suspect shot multiple times into the vehicle.
More information will be released when it becomes available.