OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police are currently on the scene of a shooting that happened Monday evening.

The shooting happened in the 200 Blk. of Elementary Ln. around 7 p.m. where police said one adult female was shot multiple times.

She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said the initial investigation found that the victim was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 200 Blk. of Elementary Ln. when an unknown suspect shot multiple times into the vehicle.

More information will be released when it becomes available.