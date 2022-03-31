OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — One 17-year-old is behind bars and another is still on the loose after a Feb. 6 shooting at the Knights of Columbus Hall on La. 3043 in Opelousas.

Names have not been released due to the age of the suspects, though St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said the name of the 17-year-old arrested will be released if the juvenile appears in front of a grand jury and is indicted.

Guidroz said deputies responded to a call of shots fired as people were leaving a party at the KC Hall. Witnesses said shots were fired from a brown, four-door vehicle, and they also identified the shooters by nicknames. Additional tips from Crime Stoppers also assisted.

“Witnesses identified additional passengers in the suspected vehicle,” said Guidroz. “Investigators later located the passengers from the suspect vehicle and they provided statements corroborating the accounts of the witnesses attending the event.”

The second juvenile, also age 17, has a warrant for second-degree murder. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.