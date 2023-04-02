OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police were on a scene at Mama’s Fried Chicken Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m. police were made aware of a shooting on the 500 Blk. of East Landry St.

Police said an argument broke out between customers in the drive-thru of Mama’s Fried Chicken and employees. This turned into a physical altercation which lead to an exchange of gunshots being fired down the road on the 300 Blk. of East Landry St.

One victim was grazed by a bullet but no serious injuries were reported.

Suspects have been identified and officers are following up on the information.