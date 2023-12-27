OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — One person died in a house fire in Opelousas Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Just after 8 a.m. Tuesday St. Landry Fire District No. 3 responded to a call for a house fire in the 11000 block of La. Hwy. 190 W. in Opelousas, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Firefighters later located the body of a victim in a bedroom.

Official identification and cause of death are pending with the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

Fire officials said the fire began in the room where the victim was found. While the investigation into the exact cause of the fire continues, deputies have been unable to rule out the possibility of candles and/or oil lamps, believed to have been in use for light and/or warmth in the absence of electrical service to the home, as potential contributing factors.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

