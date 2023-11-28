OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — One man has been charged with attempted murder, and authorities have obtained an arrest warrant for another man as they investigate two separate shootings in Opelousas.

The Opelousas Police said they are investigating two shootings that have occurred over the last five days. Officials said the first shooting occurred Friday Oct. 24 just after 7:30 p.m. near the intersections of S. Railroad Avenue and W. Jefferson Street. One adult male was injured in the shooting, according to authorities.

Officers said an investigation of the shooting determined the suspect, Clarence Espree, 23, of Opelousas, fired several shots into a vehicle that was occupied by the victim and two additional occupants at the time of the shooting. The victims drove to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Espree is still being searched for by authorities.

An arrest warrant for Espree has been obtained for the following charges:

3 counts of attempted first-degree murder

3 counts of aggravated criminal damage to property

3 counts of illegal use of weapon or dangerous instrumentalities

The second shooting being investigated by Opelousas Police occurred Monday night around 7:15 p.m. in the 600 Block of W. Cherry Street. Officers said when they arrived on the scene witnesses of the shooting described the weapon used in the shooting and gave a location the suspect was last seen. During the investigation officials said they received information that a male victim of the shooting had checked into the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Authorities said they were later able to make contact with the suspect, Cory Tyler, and located the firearm used in the shooting. The firearm used had been reported stolen by a local law enforcement agency in August of 2022, which was capable of firing in full-auto mode, according to authorities.

Tyler was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following:

Attempted second-degree murder

Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies

Distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Illegal possession of stolen firearms

Illegal carry of weapons; crime or CDS

Possession of Machine Gun

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to these shootings to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $2500.00 cash reward.