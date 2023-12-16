ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A two-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish led to the death of one driver and the arrest of another, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened late Saturday around 2 a.m. on Louisiana Highway 182 near Richmar Loop. Ledisha A. Roberts, 31, of Opelousas lost her life as a result of the crash.
Authorities said Roberts was driving a 2014 Toyota Camry south on LA 182 when a 2002 Ford F-250, driven by 41-year-old Joseph L. Richard of Church Point, that was going north on LA 182 went over the center line and hit Roberts’ vehicle head-on.
Roberts was pronounced dead at the location of the crash, and Richard was arrested after giving a breath sample that was over the legal limit of intoxication, according to police.
Richard’s charges include:
- Vehicular homicide
- No insurance
- Driving under suspansion
- Driving left of center
- Seatbelt required
Richard and a passenger in his vehicle sustained minor injuries.
