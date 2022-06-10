OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — One man is reported in stable condition after a drive-by shooting on St. Cyr St. in Opelousas Thursday night, June 9.

Opelousas Police Major Mark Guidry said police were patrolling the 700 block of St. Cyr when they heard gunshots in the area. They found the victim a block away suffering from a single gunshot wound.

“The initial investigation determined that the victim was walking in the area of St. Cyr St. when a gray or silver-colored sedan with tinted windows passed and fired several shots striking the victim in the back area,” said Guidry “The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.”

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to call (337) 948-2500, email to crimetips@opelousaspd.com or contact Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.