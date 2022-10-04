OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Two shootings happened minutes apart Monday night in Opelousas, leaving one person with minor injuries.

According to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon, officers were on the scene of two separate calls of shots fired. One in the 1300 block of Parkview Drive and one in the 1300 block of Gloston.

In both instances, shots were fired into houses and vehicles were also struck.

The shooting in the Parkview Dr. area, one person sustained gunshot wounds and drove himself to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Both shootings happened minutes apart but it is not yet known if they are related. These shootings are still under investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

If you have any information, please contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through St. Landry Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS or by using the P3 mobile App.)

Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000 cash reward.