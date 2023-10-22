OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– A 24-year-old man has died from the injuries he sustained in an Opelousas shooting Saturday night, according to the Opelousas Police Department.

Authorities said the homicide happened at approximately 9:30 p.m., and the victim was discovered with gunshot wounds in the 1100 block Overton Street.

After the victim was brought to the hospital, he died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be shared when made available.

OPD urges anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the department at 337-948-2500.

